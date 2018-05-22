In deciding how to vote, follow the money

It’s amazing what a small group of like-minded, well-funded and media-savvy people can do. How do you get elected to local office with no governmental experience? Easily. A candidate only needs to speak to the points that have been given to their like-minded constituents.
The result is clear, regardless of job performance, experience or even honesty, a candidate can continue to run for office. What is truly scary is how such a small group of people has been able to take control over the majority of our county functions, in such a short period of time.
The North County Tea Party has, in many ways, supported our current Board of Supervisors majority, our district attorney, as well as the sheriff.
There is nothing wrong with like-minded people representing the public, the problem is that it’s because of that ideology only that they are in office. The best way to stem big money from corrupting our local politics is to not vote for candidates who take their money. Vote for locally funded candidates only and vote out the big money politicians.
Robert Poudette, Arroyo Grande
