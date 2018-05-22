Was Opera SLO’s production of Oklahoma racially insensitive?

I certainly enjoyed the recent production of Oklahoma. Opera San Luis Obispo gathered a talented group of singers, dancers, actors and musicians. And it was staged beautifully. But I am troubled by the casting of Jud as a black man. The original play did not introduce race. Then in 2012, a production in Seattle had cast Jud as a black man, and people objected to it strongly. One difficult scene for me was when Curly suggested that Jud hang himself with a nearby rope. A lynching memorial opened this year in Montgomery, Alabama, to mark the many lynchings of blacks in our country. Casting Jud as black today seems like a step backward.
Ginny Monteen, San Luis Obispo
