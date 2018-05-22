Judicial candidate Tim Covello has the qualities we need

Voters in our county should know that Tim Covello is the only qualified candidate in the upcoming election to fill the seat of retiring Judge Barry LaBarbera. As a Superior Court commissioner for the last two years, Covello is already handling cases in a diligent, professional way. He is extremely smart, knows the law and has the qualities we need for a court officer. He was a prosecutor for more than 20 years, handling several high-profile murder cases, including Rex Krebs. Covello will treat everyone in court with dignity and respect, as he does now. He is by far the best candidate, and he deserves your vote.
Linda Dunn, Cambria
