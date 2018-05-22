Calling all beach lovers: Oceano needs your help!

On May 22 and 23, State Parks will be taking public comment in Arroyo Grande and Fresno on a new public works plan for Oceano beach. Yes, Fresno!
While many residents and visitors would like to have a vehicle-free beach like the rest of California, ours is a State Park that allows the conditional use of off-road vehicles. Residents in Oceano pay with our quality of life and a bleak-looking Pier Avenue. To make conditions more tolerable, the public works plan should close the Pier and Grand Avenue entrances, eliminating two creek crossings, and create one entrance closer to the riding area.
The much-touted State Parks’ Economic Impact Analysis Report should be known for what it is: misleading propaganda from SMG Consulting, whose president bills himself on LinkedIn as an “adventure motorcycle rider.” This report also inflates the economic benefit of ORVers, adding in survey results from visitors to the Monarch Butterfly Grove.
Don’t let Fresno dictate our future. Oceano has just one park and no safe beach. Please support our desire for a more livable community!
Comments on the public works plan will be accepted until June 9.
Bonnie Ernst, Oceano
