Jimmy Paulding sets the record straight

First off, I’d like to thank The Tribune Editorial Board for their endorsement.
This letter, however, is in response to their May 9 editorial that specifically requested responses from me on a number of campaign issues, such as my voting history and facts surrounding crime rates.
Let’s get the facts straight: My opponent alleged at the candidate debate on May 10 that I haven’t voted in the last two elections. I voted in 2016, and I have a solid explanation for why my vote didn’t get counted in 2014. Please see jimmypaulding.org/the-facts for a thorough explanation.
My opponent claims crime has gone down in South County, but this is contrary to our sheriff’s own data. See jimmypaulding.org/the-facts for the details.
My opponent has claimed that I misrepresented my professional experience as a planner, project manager and attorney. Nothing could be further from the truth. See my response at jimmypaulding.org/the-facts.
My opponent has claimed I support a “house tax,” which is completely false. See jimmypaulding.org/the-facts for a thorough explanation. The reason I’ve made reference to my website is because I had to stick to a 200-word limit. I appreciate your vote on or before June 5.
Jimmy Paulding, Arroyo Grande
