It’s time for a new supervisor in District 2

We need new blood in the District 2 supervisor position. Under Supervisor Gibson’s watch we lost Diablo Canyon, and with it millions of dollars to the county. He opposed Diablo Canyon but had no solid revenue replacement.
The Los Osos sewer debacle was approved and lauded by Gibson, a $10 million dollar cost has appeared and now there is a big question as to who will pay for it.
The Cayucos Vets Hall and the pier eroded over the years and our supervisor took his sweet time getting money for repairs so Cayucos is losing money because the hall won’t be ready until 2020. He didn’t have time for Cayucos but did have time for a long-running affair with his legislative assistant. Let’s retire Gibson and get someone who cares.
S.C. Tannler, Morro Bay
