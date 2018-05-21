Lynn Compton has no patience for facts, former SLO County official says

When I retired from county service in December 2016, I was the senior official in the county, both elected and appointed. The board members with whom I had served ran the gamut in terms of intelligence, temperament and devotion to duty. You had Harry Ovitt’s acquired expertise, Shirley Bianchi’s plain-spoken brilliance, Katcho Achadjian’s cautious balance.
When Lynn Compton was elected, I knew she would have a learning curve. Yes, there had been the hubbub about her “hobo” themed gathering, but I wrote that off to the public relations error of a political neophyte, and I thought she would bring a businesswoman’s pragmatism to the role.
I was wrong. Unlike every other board member with whom I had worked, Supervisor Compton showed no interest in good governance. She listened to her donors and friends, but exhibited no curiosity about how programs and finances actually work. It’s one thing to be combative — some of the best Board members are — but it’s important to be in possession of simple facts.
Compton has no patience for facts that contradict her opinion. She is dismissive of science and precedent — not as a “maverick,” but as an ideologue.
The 4th District deserves better. Elect Jimmy Paulding.
Lee Collins, Atascadero
