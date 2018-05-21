Community college students have new path to UC enrollment

Recently I had the honor of listening to UC President Janet Napolitano speak at Cuesta College at an event hosted by the SLO Chamber of Commerce. In addition to sharing her experience as a state attorney general, governor of Arizona and secretary of Homeland Security, she also discussed the joint agreement between the California Community Colleges and the University of California aimed at increasing the number of community college students who transfer to a UC and earn a bachelor’s degree.
“Enhancing Student Transfer” begins fall 2019 and under this agreement, students who complete one of the UC pathways and achieve the requisite GPA will be guaranteed a place within the UC system.
This agreement could not have come at a better time. The most recent Public Policy Institute of California’s statewide survey of views on education finds the vast majority of parents hope their children will obtain at least a bachelor’s degree. These parental aspirations are relatively constant across all races, ethnicities, political ideologies and income groups.
These aspirations are aligned with urgent state needs. California’s economy is increasingly reliant on high-skilled workers and by investing in higher education and committing to work together we can increase undergraduate enrollment and improve student outcomes for all students.
Andrea Devitt, San Luis Obispo
