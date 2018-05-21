Ilan Funke-Bilu faulted for actions on Cambria CSD

I see Ilan Funke-Bilu is running for a Superior Court judgeship in San Luis Obispo.
He would never get my vote. While serving on the Cambria Community Services District in 2005, he threatened citizens for making public comments against a project he supported. I was one of those citizens. He threatened to subpoena me and others because we testified at a public hearing. At the CCSD’s July 2005 meeting, he compared this subpoena threat to the tools necessary for the investigation of terrorists.
Public outrage forced Funke-Bilu and his colleagues to back down before they violated the Brown Act and the California and U.S. constitutions.
This kind of governmental intimidation against citizens must not be rewarded. We were bullied and threatened by the Cambria CSD, with Funke-Bilu as an active participant. I don’t believe he’s qualified to serve in any capacity that would require him to be fair or uphold the First Amendment.
Pamela Heatherington, San Diego
