Jimmy Paulding is the perfect candidate for county supervisor

As one who believes in being thoroughly informed before I vote, I have attended three of Jimmy Paulding’s meet-and-greet events.
The more I have listened to Paulding speak, the more I have realized that his education, work experience and his local roots have ultimately led to Paulding being the perfect candidate for the job of county supervisor. His background in working with counties and governmental agencies for the last 10 years has led him to an understanding of just how all these issues get done in a timely, efficient and financially sound manner.
His attitude toward others he needs to work with presents a picture of a man who respects others and is willing to negotiate. He has previous experience mediating and navigating various issues for county government projects. After listening to Jimmy Paulding several times now, I can say I have never seen a person more qualified for this job.
Rachael Hazen, Nipomo
Comments