District Attorney Dan Dow is ‘clean as a pin’

Vote Dan Dow for district attorney. The guy is clean as a pin, so clean as a matter of fact, he is reminiscent of Ned, the Simpsons’ neighbor on the TV animated series, “The Simpsons.” Dow is a major in the California Army National Guard and has seen duty in the Middle East.
If I could choose only one local government position that must be totally free of corruption it would be the position of the prosecuting attorney. This is of the utmost importance for the accused and the accuser. Dow fills the bill for the office of prosecuting attorney.
Mike Morgan, Los Osos
