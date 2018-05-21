Supervisors should not ‘shut up’ about offshore oil

Does The Tribune really think candidates for the Board of Supervisors should shut up about offshore drilling because the county has no say in the matter? (“Advice for District 4 candidates,” May 9).
Remember the Phillips 66 crude oil “bomb trains” plan? It depended on a land use permit from the county supervisors. Every other California city, county and school board on the Union Pacific main line should have had no say in it, but they perceived the threat, and inundated the SLO supervisors with resolutions of opposition. The project was killed.
The Tribune grasped the fact that the Phillips 66 project was a threat to all. So is the Trump administration’s plan to string offshore oil rigs the length of our coast. I don’t know why you think that shouldn’t be an election issue in a coastal California county — especially after Lynn Compton made it one when she made it impossible for our Board of Supervisors to join the statewide opposition to that plan.
Joan Carter, San Luis Obispo
