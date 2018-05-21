Jeff Eckles is the one to choose for ‘man in the middle’

What irony I find regarding The Tribune’s endorsements of Bruce Gibson and Jimmy Paulding for county supervisors. In last week’s editorial, you stated Bruce Gibson (Democrat) needs to be re-elected because of his “qualifications, experience, and knowledge of issues”. The editorial in Sunday’s Tribune endorses Jimmy Paulding (Democrat), without experience, to be the “man in the middle” to bring civility to this board. As I see it, this would be another Board of Supervisors split by party lines, however reverse order. How does this work any differently than in the past?
Jeff Eckles is the only nonpartisan candidate running for a supervisor seat in the county. He is the candidate who truly fits the bill of “man in the middle” and will bring real balance and civility to the board. Jeff is qualified, knowledgeable, and experienced — the new leadership we need now on the county Board of Supervisors.
Marlene Peter, Morro Bay
