Staff in Assessor’s Office deserves credit for a job well done, not Tom Bordonaro

I recently listened to the Dave Congalton show and heard one caller comment on the exemplary customer service he received from the Assessor’s Office. As someone who retired from this office, it was a very nice compliment to hear and one I agree with wholeheartedly. Having been employed in this office for over 20 years, I know the majority of employees take extreme pride in providing excellent service.
There is, however, one comment this caller made that I completely disagree with — that this behavior must come from the “top down.” To give this credit to Tom Bordonaro is a grave injustice to those who actually deserve the credit.
Great public service is due to personal integrity. Public service is born from a personal commitment to serve the public; not through some sense of duty to a boss. Staff members would like hear that credit is being given to them based on their service. To suggest that credit go to their boss instead discounts the integrity of every staffer serving the public.
Given the fact that Tom is hardly ever in the office, his only influence on the staff would be that you don’t need to show up to take credit.
Needless to say, I fully support David Boyer for assessor.
Gloria A. Becerra, Arroyo Grande
