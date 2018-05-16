We need politicians who will protect our coast from oil development — not Debbie Arnold

Supervisor Debbie Arnold has got to go. First, she (with Lynn Compton’s backing) backs a resolution ostensibly to protect our coast, but which actually opens the door to cooperating with Interior Secretary Zinke to resume oil drilling. Now, she openly welcomes oil drilling in the Carrizo Plain National Monument. If our elected leaders don’t protect our natural resources, but instead favor planet-killing fossil fuel development in our oceans and national monuments, it’s time for them to go.
Rick Derevan, Atascadero
