San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors Lynn Compton, left, John Peschong, and Debbie Arnold discuss details of the county wide marijuana ordinance with county code enforcement supervisor Art Trinidade. Joe Johnston jjohnston@thetribunenews.com

Letters to the Editor

We need politicians who will protect our coast from oil development — not Debbie Arnold

May 16, 2018 03:49 PM

Supervisor Debbie Arnold has got to go. First, she (with Lynn Compton’s backing) backs a resolution ostensibly to protect our coast, but which actually opens the door to cooperating with Interior Secretary Zinke to resume oil drilling. Now, she openly welcomes oil drilling in the Carrizo Plain National Monument. If our elected leaders don’t protect our natural resources, but instead favor planet-killing fossil fuel development in our oceans and national monuments, it’s time for them to go.

Rick Derevan, Atascadero

