SLO County Assessor’s Office needs new leadership

I am a retired appraiser and I mentored David Boyer when he was hired. This office had no training system. David had a work ethic I respected. Work there is cyclical and requires continually adjusting to demands. He is a man who believes the job requires commitment to processing the work of the taxpayers in a fair and timely manner. Timely manner — a weakness of the current office.
Before I came to SLO I was a senior appraiser for two other assessors, in Orange County and Riverside County. It was a unique opportunity to compare how all three organize the staff and accomplish the annual work. One difference is that both other counties always complete what is called “closing the roll” that results in taxpayers receiving changes to their taxes timely.
Internally, SLO did not make sure this happened every year. Granted, I joined many committed colleagues tirelessly working to this goal but the absence of a consistent leader gradually chipped away at morale and frustrated staff.
The reasons are complex but many good people were hired and subsequently left due to internal issues. The organization is broken but can be repaired with new ideas, support systems and leadership. Vote Boyer.
Betty Willetts, Arroyo Grande
