Slow down, California

Dear California and building-boom nuts,
Please allow room for these land conservancies; up here in Oregon we are being invaded by California with their honking horn-locks and fast driving — with no blinkers — and those LED-style lights in your rear view mirror signaling, “Get out the way.” I do not want this wave of speedy California people.
I came to Morro Bay a few years back and enjoyed the Highway 46 drive coming from where James Dean died out on “blood alley” to Camp Roberts, where my dad went to basic training in 1942.
But please, California, slow down, be cool, slow down and do what the lovely Fitzhugh family has done to preserve the ranchland, and please stop flashing your lights in my rearview mirror on the 46/41 interchange when I am driving the speed limit.
Let’s see fewer cars, more bikes and scooters and less of that ugly car attitude in Paso, SLO, Five Cities, etc.
Tom Frantz, Ashland, Oregon
