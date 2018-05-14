‘We are confusing racism and ignorance’ offers brilliant analysis

I can’t begin to tell you how compelling I found Chirag Asaravala’s “We are confusing racism and ignorance” Viewpoint in a recent issue of The Tribune. In it, he mentions specifically the feud over the fraternity member’s blackface photo at Cal Poly and how excusable ignorance is so often confused with malicious bigotry, how “reacting viscerally to every instance of the former is akin to vacating our homes every time the fire alarm goes off despite any evidence of heat or smoke,” how today’s kids are taught to speak out before they learn how to think, and how tolerance in itself is perhaps the worst form of racism because it is merely a form of subdued elitism.
This is a brilliant analysis about racial awareness, ignorance and tolerance that should be taken to heart by every liberal in America, especially the students at Cal Poly and other colleges across America who are presently enrolled in their Make Signs and Speak Out 101 courses instead of learning how to think first about every real or imagined racial slight they encounter.
Larry Bargenquast, Paso Robles
