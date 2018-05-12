Lynn Compton’s anti-tax stand is not so heroic

So, in the April 29 Tribune, Andrea Seastrand bangs on her little tin tax drum, again. She puts on her columnist hat to announce, wearing her anti-tax president’s hat, she is honoring good buddy Lynn Compton, for whom she wears an endorser’s hat, for her “heroic stand.”
That cozy arrangement isn’t the only problem with the column. As usual, Seastrand has sprinkled it with multiple unsupported “facts.” Separating one questionable item from Seastrand’s typical fire hose of dubious allegations is hard work, but her claim that Compton saved SLO County citizens from crushing taxation by crusading against Proposition J will do.
Prop J would have provided locally controlled road and highway funds and was put to a vote of the people, not politicians. It garnered 66.31 percent “yes” votes, a bare 0.36 percent shy of passing.
In other words, Compton was arguing against something favored by nearly two-thirds of the voters.
Oh well, in Andrea’s world, loyalty trumps facts every time.
A further problem with the column is that The Trib allowed about 25 inches of free ink to Compton. Seastrand and Compton can use the latter’s ample funding to buy space if they want to brag about this nonsense.
Doug Tuthill and Tiffany Abeloe, Grover Beach
Comments