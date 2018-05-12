Closing Diablo Canyon makes no sense

Why close Diablo Canyon Power Plant? It makes no sense to California but especially to the people who live in Northern Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties. How can logical people who believe in science and are of good will want to close this exceptional plant? This plant provides 9 percent of California’s total electric needs, with zero emissions, 24/7 reliability and low cost.
Diablo Canyon was designed to provide safe, reliable and huge amounts of green (clean) electricity for 60 years. It has performed exceptionally well for 34 good years and has about 24 more years according to the designed plan.
There will be harm to our communities: We will lose 1,500 full-time jobs and 1,000 outage jobs; we will lose over $75 million a year in direct sales, local and property taxes; and we will lose $1 billion a year in economic benefits.
There will be harm to our climate and environment: Closing the plant will increase the amount of greenhouse gas emissions into the atmosphere.
The future of Diablo Canyon will greatly affect the future of our communities, our future, the future of our children and the health our environment.
Joseph Ivora, Orcutt
