Give us the real story on Congressional millionaires

With the chaos going on in Washington, The Tribune recently published an article about the sitting members of Congress who are millionaires. A more interesting article would be how many are millionaires when they leave.
Jim Paglia, Atascadero
May 12, 2018 07:37 PM
