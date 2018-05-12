Nipomo park funds were not ‘stolen’

Those praising Lynn Compton for securing funding for parks and the Dana Adobe in Nipomo overlook the fact that she had never taken the initiative to learn how these projects could be funded. When Lynn was told how fees from development are collected for use in the county, she proclaimed that other county supervisors had “stolen” the monies.
This was inaccurate, and Lynn’s unprofessional grandstanding served to inflame a community that naturally believed it had been wronged.
This deliberate pitting of one community against others is disturbing. It is wrong to imply that a library in Cambria and the Bob Jones Trail were built with “stolen” funds. Although I may not use them, I’m happy they are available for others to enjoy. I’m also happy the Dana Adobe, an historical treasure, will receive needed funds and that kids in Nipomo will get parks. I would also like District 4 to be represented in a professional, thoughtful manner, and I believe Jimmy Paulding is that person. Please vote in June.
Marcia Nevins, San Luis Obispo
