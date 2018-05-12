Lynn Compton has not been in favor of funding road improvements

In a recent Lynn Compton mailer, she states that she “has made improving our county roads and highways a top priority.”
This comes from a leader of the effort to defeat Proposition J in 2016, which garnered over 66.3 percent of the vote but failed due to needing 66.67 percent to pass. Lynn speaks out of both sides of her mouth; you’re either for or against transportation improvements and the funding support to make them happen. Now that it’s convenient, she’s all for road improvements.
Lynn continues to be very circumspect on the Nipomo Mesa dust issue; we know where Jimmy Paulding stands, and he will work for a real solution but Lynn has yet to make her true position known; all we’ve heard is “The county should sell its holdings.” Rather than address a major health issue she would rather sell and go home; the county won’t be on the hook but we’d still be faced with the real issue of dust.
We need a leader who knows where he stands and is willing to state his positions. Vote for Jimmy Paulding for District 4 Supervisor.
Jack Moyer, Nipomo
