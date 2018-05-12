A delivery with heart

I purchased a large canvas print at Ross in San Luis Obispo. After trying for way too long to fit it in my car, I begrudgingly walked back to Ross to return it. I stood in line, feeling defeated, but was soon cheered up by a sweet, smiling little girl behind me. Her parents commented about the beautiful beach print I held, and I said “I love it too, but can’t fit it in my car, so you can buy it as soon as I return it!” They immediately asked where I lived and offered to load it in their minivan and deliver to my house on their drive home to Cambria!
Soon, I had my new print delivered to my doorstep! This sweet family even offered some of their pizza to me for dinner. While pizza would have filled my stomach, their kindness filled my heart, reminding me of the amazing people with whom we share our lives on the Central Coast.
Thank you, Lupe and family. Your kindness spoke volumes.
Erin Parsons, Cayucos
