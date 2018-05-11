Did Jimmy Paulding work in management … or was he the manager?

Regarding Monica Vaughan’s story, “From affordable housing to Oceano Dunes, supervisor candidates clash on big issues”:
Is Jimmy Paulding a project manager, or does he work in project management as a scheduler and claims analyst? If the former, I’d like to know which public facility project Paulding was the project manager on and exactly what the budget and schedule were.
Paulding says he’s worked with cities and counties to deliver projects on time and under budget, but the women’s jail expansion, a project Paulding claims involvement with, has been plagued by cost overruns and schedule delays.
The way I see it, Paulding is exaggerating his role on these projects, or his record is over-budget and late. Either way, those are not qualities we want in our county supervisors.
Vote Lynn Compton for 4th District Supervisor.
George Stricklin, Nipomo
