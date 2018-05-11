Supervisor Compton is the one ‘pilfering’ fees, says former county official

I must respond to comments from Supervisor Lynn Compton reported in The Tribune. Her comments concerned the funds collected by the county under the Public Facilities Fees program, specifically the parks component of PFF.
The PFF program, specifically its parks component, was never intended to be a district-by-district program with separate collection and accounting. It was approved as a countywide program accumulating to one central fund for capital improvements. The Board of Supervisors approves the priority list of improvements in much the same way it approves the overall county Capital Improvement Program. The difference is it is intended for parks only and goes through a more rigorous review process that includes Parks Commission, made up of commissioners appointed by the supervisors. Project priorities are set in the budget process.
Supervisor Compton said the funds were “pilfered,” when as I see it (as one of the original participants), she is the one who did the pilfering. Her greed may have killed the program because no single district can accumulate enough funds to make a project a reality, at least not in a timely manner. She will need support (funds) from all districts to make her projects happen. With the dissension she has created over this issue, I don’t see this happening.
If the PFF program devolves into district separation, I believe the program is seriously compromised and will die.
Duane Leib, Arroyo Grande
Editor’s note: Duane Leib was San Luis Obispo County’s first general services director. He retired in 2007.
