Why isn’t the Tribune publishing letters about Donald Trump?

Un-American! Unfair! Something has changed with The Trib in the last few months
No more anti-Trump or pro-Trump letters to the editor are being printed. Why is that? Is the editorial staff copping out?
Are you trying to avoid controversy? Or perhaps you’re pro-Trump yourselves, like Sinclair Broadcast Group?
It seems like the anti-Trump letters were about two-thirds to one-third in total percentages.
I used to joke to my friends that I was “batting” about .400 with my letters being printed, probably about 50 over the years. Now I’m batting zero. I’m hitless!
The editorial board should get back on the stick and print both sides of this monster or this prince, depending on your point of view.
Bigotry is now bigger. Hate is more hateful. Fear reigns. The country is in a more polarized place than I’ve ever seen in my entire lifetime.
Liberals and conservatives should have their say and it’s your responsibility to print it!
Do your job!
Jeff Eidelman, San Luis Obispo
Comments