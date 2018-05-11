Tribune should not have published ‘character assassin’ letter

I’m writing to express my disappointment with The Tribune for publishing the letter from Mr. Tom Dawson, an obvious apostle of Lynn Compton’s conservative agenda.
I’ve written many letters to the editor of The Tribune, and thank you for publishing them. My letters, I’ll admit, have an edge and an agenda, but I don’t attack a person personally; only their positions.
I challenge the absurd positions of “dune riders” when they deny science; I grade Lynn Compton due to her positions on air quality and lock step adherence to the Trump/Zinke off-shore drilling initiatives; and I take issue with the banalities of Andrea Seastrand and her “dog whistle” partisan rhetoric.
But I think you are off-base to print the comments of Mr. Dawson when he says “it’s time for voters to do the right thing and shun the falsehoods of character assassins like Laurance Shinderman.”
It would be easy “pickings” to skewer Mr Dawson and his fact-less letter, but he’s not the issue. He’s entitled to his own opinion, but not his characterization in print that my letter’s content was false or that it was imbued with character assassination. I’ve challenged Lynn’s positions, but never her character.
Laurance Schinderman, Nipomo
