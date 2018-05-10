No, SLO Council, everyone is not going to trade their cars for bicycles

As a longtime resident of the Meadow Park area, I can’t believe what this City Council is doing to the Anholm neighborhood. While I don’t live there, it’s galling how blithely they’re ignoring the people who live there who overwhelmingly oppose what this council is doing.
Saying that 300 people might bike along the Broad/Chorro corridors, then turning a blind eye to the more numerous residents who live in that historic neighborhood, is disingenuous at best. With the city’s own poll showing that nearly 75 percent of neighborhood residents oppose what the city is imposing on them, whatever happened to representative democracy? What does this project do for the “greater good” for Anholm residents who will suffer from the council’s ideology?
With the council’s nonsensical notion that in a few years everyone will be riding bicycles, are they even aware of our demographics?
To the Anholm neighbors, there are many of us who stand with you! The buzz about this City Council is decidedly negative. Behaving like a bunch of despots, they’re an embarrassment to us all!
Let’s find candidates with compassion for our neighborhoods who will take back our city. It’s long overdue!
Dodie Williams, San Luis Obispo
