Fact checking Victor Davis Hanson

Victor Davis Hanson is entitled to his own opinion but not to his own facts.
In a couple of recent columns, he states that Robert Mueller’s investigation into the Trump campaign’s possible involvement with Russia is the result of the Christopher Steele dossier. He also states that the dossier has been discredited. It might be his “opinion” that the investigation was initiated by the dossier or that it has somehow been discredited, but in both cases this is not true.
He also goes on to state that the Mueller investigation has found no evidence of Trump’s involvement with the Russians. Mueller has not yet released his findings on that subject and won’t until the investigation is completed.
Also, to refer to the serious charges against Paul Manafort, Rick Gates and others as “trivial” goes beyond the bounds of an opinion. It is a fact that these are serious charges, and to treat this as an opinion is to trivialize our judicial system.
I see Hanson’s commentary as an excellent example of how we have lost sight of the difference between an argument based in fact and an opinion. The Greeks gave us the idea that facts are the basis for reason. That ability has paved the way toward a fair and just society and a better quality of life. Let us not be pulled back to a time of ignorance by the rhetoric of ideologues. Facts matter!
Mark Bonnard, Cambria
Comments