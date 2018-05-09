Music from SLO Symphony parts the clouds

Opiod epidemic, deaths in the jail, partisans in government, hateful dialogue, out-of-reach housing, oil fracking — the dark clouds over San Luis Obispo county disappeared for two hours Saturday, May 5, in a burst of musical brilliance that lit the hearts of us at the SLO Performing Arts Center for the San Luis Obispo Symphony’s season finale.
Hearing this orchestra conducted by Andrew Sewell is one thing; seeing it is another dimension: 75 musicians, each an expert performer, bringing the works of composers to life.
Extraordinary, what happens when people unite.
Marvin Sosna, San Luis Obispo
