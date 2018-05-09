Lynn Compton has made District 4 safer

We want you all to know that a huge number of us are very proud of our supervisor, Lynn Compton. She was voted “Hero of the Taxpayers” and received an award and reception from the Central Coast Taxpayers Association on April 15, 2018.
Lynn is always in the fight to save Proposition 13. Many in California are attempting to take more from California property taxpayers. Politicians consistantly go on wasteful spending sprees with our hard-earned money. Lynn Compton understands your plight! Prop 13 is a critical issue to protect.
Lynn has made the 4th District safer; she’s supported the Gang Task Force and voted in favor increasing the number of sheriff’s deputies. She knows the many difficult issues facing our county and isn’t afraid to take them on to get them solved.
Lynn studies the issues, analyzes the facts and makes good decisions for our county. She deserves the support of the people and another term on the Board of Suppervisors. We need her!
Jeannette Watson, Arroyo Grande
Comments