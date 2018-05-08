In the primary election on June 5, Superior Court Judge Hernaldo Baltodano is running to retain his seat. Voters should place their confidence in Judge Baltodano based on his proven track record as a judge and his legal experience and qualifications.
Judge Baltodano has overwhelming support from local judges and attorneys. Over 60 current and retired judicial officers have endorsed his candidacy, and with good reason. Judge Baltodano has the highest caliber of qualifications in every category we deem important for a trial court judge. He is thoughtful, analytical and scholarly in his approach to legal issues. He is open-minded, fair and dedicated to his work and to the public he serves.
Judge Baltodano’s extraordinary work ethic is a hallmark of his success. As a lawyer, he successfully litigated complex civil cases in both state and federal courts across the state. A gentleman by every standard, he is highly regarded by lawyers and judges for the quality of his legal work and his integrity. Please vote to retain this compassionate, fair and hard-working judge on our local bench.
Superior Court Judges Tana Coates, Charles Crandall, Michael Duffy, Rita Federman, Linda Hurst, Barry LaBarbera, Gayle Peron, and Craig Van Rooyen
