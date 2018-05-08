Why is The Tribune fixated on Andrew Holland’s death?

The Tribune is so fixated on the Andrew Holland story, it becomes obvious it is trying to slant the election for sheriff. I think it has given more coverage to this story than all the mass shootings in the history of the United States.
If Sheriff Ian Parkinson was on vacation in Australia at the time of Holland’s death, it would make no difference. The sole issue is whether the jail staff followed all the written regulations about treatment of inmates when they are restrained. We citizens have a right to expect jail staff to follow all the rules and regulations on treatment of inmates.
There is a six-page detailed set of instructions about use of restraints at the jail. It is called Policy 523. The Tribune should publish every page of it. Neither The Tribune, nor Sheriff Parkinson’s opponent, Greg Clayton, has been able to find any violations of the written policy on use of restraints. They will find none. There are none. Sheriff Parkinson can be proud of the performance of jail staff.
No liability was ever found on the part of the Sheriff’s Office. The entire $5 million settlement came from the medical malpractice insurance of county Mental Health.
Melvin de la Motte, San Luis Obispo
