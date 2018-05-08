Actually, SLO County is great for entrepreneurs

An article appeared in the Monday, April 30, edition, titled “Bad news, entrepreneurs: Central Coast is one of worst spots to start a small business.”
This article is misleading. The Central Coast is a great area to open a business. We have an abundance of organizational talent. I’m the chair for SCORE, a non-profit agency offering free business advice to entrepreneurs.
There are other organizations in town offering similar resources: Mission Community Services, Spokes, the Cal Poly Hothouse and others. It is tough to open a business, but with the support we have locally, opening a new business can be less challenging.
Conditions mentioned in the article exist, but they primarily apply to brick-and-mortar operations. Many new businesses are sole proprietors operating out of their homes. The article does not mention e-commerce, and a high percentage of our clients sell on the internet.
We have business challenges in our area, which are daunting, but we refuse to be labeled “the worst.” We have excellent opportunities, including a thriving tourist trade and rapid expansion in outlying areas.
I am proud of our area and the efforts many of us are making to support the creation of new businesses. We are the best!
Scott M. Hillis, Arroyo Grande
Comments