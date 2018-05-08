Lynn Compton is ‘miles ahead of an inexperienced candidate’

If you have not spent time with the county supervisors in SLO, you don’t know Lynn Compton. She is no-nonsense. She does extensive research. She has vision. It feels good when Jimmy Paulding says, “I will protect you,” when he has no concept what that means. It also feels good when he says, “I will make housing more affordable.” Again, no idea how to accomplish these lofty goals. He has experience designing roads and airports.
We live in an agriculture area, a tourist area with many issues. Water being a major issue. Lynn Compton chairs meetings in the Cuyama Basin for the Groundwater Sustainability Agency that require someone with knowledge and vision for the overdrafted area. She is and has been close to agriculture and knows the issues that are short-term as well as long-term and understands solutions.
Lynn’s law background has also been an asset to her success as a supervisor. She is not afraid of work the hours needed to properly represent her district. Her experience as a leader puts her miles ahead of an inexperienced candidate.
My vote is for Lynn Compton!
Randall Tognazzini, Arroyo Grande
