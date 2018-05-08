‘Second-hand sand’ can kill

In response to “A new rallying cry” by Monica Vaughan, (Tribune, April 26):
Yes, Mr. Gomes, “second-hand sand” does kill. Nobody thought second-hand smoke killed in the ’50s, and no one thought infections were curable prior to penicillin. When you were “a kid going to the dunes” there was no such thing as an Air Pollution Control District (APCD). Science progresses, and we have known for decades that silica dust and small particulate matter (PM) harm the respiratory system. The APCD does not issue alerts to the community to keep “sand toys” off the beach, it is to make our citizens aware of a health risk.
We can argue over what percentage of the pollution is caused by off-road vehicles, but the problem still exists. The Nipomo area, down-wind from the dunes, can lead the nation in air pollution. The vegetation lost from off-roading needs to be restored. We need to minimize the risk to health for our local residents.
Dr. Allen Doran, Arroyo Grande
