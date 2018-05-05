Why vote for Gavin Newsom?

The April 26 front-page Tribune article has Gavin Newsom proudly providing reasons to vote for him. His prime reason was declaring himself morally righteous enough to bash Trump, “we have a president who has no moral authority.”
Other Trump-denigrating justifications for voting Newsom were: “temporary insanity under President Trump” and the “country is desperate for leadership.” Some other lesser important reasons apparently were: he supports the sanctuary state policy (that coddles dangerous criminals), wants you forced into high density housing (because he thinks it’s a good idea) and single-payer health care (just another $400 billion expense in a state with budget of $190 billion).
I challenge any Tribune reader to provide even one fact that President Trump has done anything unconstitutional, restricted any citizen’s freedom, or allowed any government agency to abuse your freedom. In fact, Trump’s entire administration has enhanced your freedom by rescinding hundreds of regulations and laws that restricted you financially, religiously, and economically. Trump’s real morality record as president is that he has given you back your freedom to be yourself and not a government controlled dependent.
Bob Martz, Atascadero
Comments