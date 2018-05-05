Stop giving attention to killers

Those who kill innocent people should go down in history in ignominy, nameless and faceless. People, especially men, need to be heroes. A desperate person becomes a negative hero mowing down others, and then is made famous by the media.
The perpetrator is publicized, but the true heroes are ignored. I realized this when I could not find the name of the man who died in the Portland train defending two girls so I could write his family to thank them. Yet the name, face and life history of the killer was emblazoned in the front page of the New York Times.
People imitate. Fear sells, and we buy it. This makes us all complicit in these mass killings. We’re still in kindergarten, exchanging guns for the toys in the sandbox, thinking they make us grown up and powerful. True adulthood is putting the common good of others ahead of money, and the toy gun industry.
I have hope that someday enough people will get this, and the world will be a better, safer place. It has to start with a commitment to not buy or publish fear.
Carmen Fojo, Los Osos
