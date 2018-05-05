Mesa residents don’t want to shut down the dunes

It seems there is no end to the misinformation and confusion over the dust pollution from the Oceano Dunes. Those of us who have been fighting for the clean air that is our right can understand why those who recreate on the dunes do not want to lose riding area. But they do not seem to similarly understand there is a real problem that must be resolved. Instead they resort to name-calling.
Mesa residents are not advocating for OHV park closure. Dust pollution from the dunes activity does exist; that has been studied, verified and reviewed by many expert agencies. The dust is not naturally occurring; no other place on the California coast has this specific issue. Dust is a significant health hazard — more than 2,000 studies demonstrate that. There is a solution that allows the park to continue operating, obviating hand-wringing over economic impacts.
There is no conspiracy of intent. OHVers can ride, and we can breathe free. We deserve that much.
Arlene Versaw, Nipomo Mesa
