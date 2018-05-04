Time to get rid of sanctuary protections

American citizens should be the ones getting sanctuary from criminal illegal immigrants — but they are not!
However, the criminal illegal immigrants are. How did this happen? Thank recently passed sanctuary state law SB54. Illegal immigration status is being defended by a false narrative, that illegal immigrants will report crimes committed by local gangs. Unfortunately, most won’t report these crimes for fear of reprisal.
The most serious recurring problem involving illegal immigrants occurs while officers are engaged in lawful enforcement of those who flee the scene of a hit-and-run accident or other crime. These attempts to escape with a high-speed, suicidal chase for even a minor traffic offense can result in injury or death for the illegal immigrant and any innocent victims that get caught up in the escape attempt.
Anyone watching the news can observe the hundreds of incidents by illegal immigrants to escape lawful criminal enforcement. We can dramatically reduce the deaths and injuries of innocent victims by removing criminal illegal immigrants ASAP!
Let’s get rid of sanctuary protections for criminal illegal immigrants and assist ICE enforcement. Then we can find common-sense solutions for non-criminal illegal immigrants.
Charles Crockett, Pismo Beach
