Trump’s presidency is a test of our democratic values

It seems to me that every time I watch a TV news broadcast, the commentators spend most of the hour trying to figure out what Trump is thinking, planning, or how to further destroy our national values. I have been very depressed about this and the entire political scene until I finally looked at it from another angle.
I think this whole debacle is a test of our Constitution and democratic values. If we survive this, it proves that the experiment has been a success.
Another thought: Names for children go in cycles. I just hope that boys born at this time aren’t burdened with the name of Donald.
Janet F. Langton, Templeton
