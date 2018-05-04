President Donald Trump gestures as he speaks at the National Rifle Association annual convention in Dallas, Friday, May 4, 2018. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
President Donald Trump gestures as he speaks at the National Rifle Association annual convention in Dallas, Friday, May 4, 2018. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
President Donald Trump gestures as he speaks at the National Rifle Association annual convention in Dallas, Friday, May 4, 2018. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Letters to the Editor

Trump’s presidency is a test of our democratic values

May 04, 2018 01:22 PM

It seems to me that every time I watch a TV news broadcast, the commentators spend most of the hour trying to figure out what Trump is thinking, planning, or how to further destroy our national values. I have been very depressed about this and the entire political scene until I finally looked at it from another angle.

I think this whole debacle is a test of our Constitution and democratic values. If we survive this, it proves that the experiment has been a success.

Another thought: Names for children go in cycles. I just hope that boys born at this time aren’t burdened with the name of Donald.

Janet F. Langton, Templeton

  Comments  