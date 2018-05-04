Milo who? It’s time to start ignoring him

So the children in the Cal Poly Republican club wanted to rile the adults with a ridiculous phony panel about fake news. Who cares? Milo, what’s his name, has no stature and has not demonstrated any intelligence as far as societal problems we face, so why get worked up about his nonsense? I contend that all the protests and hooded assailants are of his own making to increase his publicity.
I say just ignore him and the children of the Republican club will eventually grow up and Milo will fade into oblivion like that Sarah woman. Start using the limited amount of opinion comment space for relevant subjects.
Terry Mohan, San Luis Obispo
