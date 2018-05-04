‘Illegal alien invasion’ in Paso Robles? Nonsense!

The “illegal alien invasion” is nonsense. Personal and property crimes in Paso Robles are decreasing, and our police don’t want to get involved in immigration management and enforcement. They do a great job; immigration enforcement shouldn’t be part of it.
It’s worth mentioning that if Paso Robles were to try to exempt itself from SB 54, we better start assembling a fund to pay for the legal fees that would follow as we would be sued by California and the ACLU. Where is that money going to come from? Our schools?
The idea of building an ICE detention center in this county is beyond disgusting. We are doing beautifully with our agriculture and tourism industries. We do not need to build a third local industry out of the misery of people whose fault is coming here to try to build a better life.
Monthly border apprehensions have been decreasing since 2006 and “total apprehensions for fiscal 2017 were the lowest since 1971.” (factcheck.org).
The so-called “illegal alien invasion” of Paso Robles is the unhinged concoction of someone’s fevered imagination. It’s a fiction which has no place in our community.
Susan C. Robinson and Dave C. Peterson, Paso Robles
