Nipomo Mesa residents are tired of the name-calling

In reference to recent letters from Tom Dawson and Linda Streator, we should all be concerned about the trend to brand neighbors with demeaning labels (“Nipomo NIMBYS”). The Tribune encourages this by publishing their letters.
Nipomo Mesa residents are not malcontents. We are responsible county citizens who volunteer countless hours in community service. Since 2010, members of the Trilogy Service Club have raised and donated over $330,000 to local non-profit organizations serving families on the Central Coast, including Nipomo Food Basket, 5 Cities Homeless Coalition, Womenade, Family Care Network and Domestic Violence Solutions. We serve summer lunches to children, volunteer at polling places, schools and libraries, serve as CASA volunteers and more.
Mesa residents support local businesses and employ local labor. Ongoing development in the Monarch Dunes community employs over 1,000 local contractors, plus maintenance and landscape services. Established communities at Cypress Ridge and Blacklake add to the economic multipliers.
Yes, we are engaged on local issues that affect our quality of life, like air pollution, water resources and offshore oil drilling. As county taxpayers and voters, we have the right to do so.
Instead of name calling, let’s make an effort to understand our neighbors’ concerns and work together to find solutions.
Yvonne Williams, Nipomo
