Dear SLO: Let’s move the dial out of the ‘red zone’

I watch with sadness as I see the overt division and hatefulness that have engulfed the country reach the peaceful Central Coast. While ideological divisions and long-held prejudices exist everywhere, the community’s decency and willingness to live and let live drew us here two years ago.
The escalation of hateful acts and words of the past few weeks is both ugly and pointless. All of us are feeling attacked. Our primal instinct is to fight back. I urge my adopted community members to stop, if for only a moment, and put yourself in the shoes of someone completely different than you are in politics, gender, race, ethnicity, education or income. Fight the urge to meet hatefulness with hatefulness. Take a deep breath and then turn to the work ahead.
Educators and parents must take the lead in demanding accountability, training teachers and staff, and building children’s confidence and kindness. Teaching Tolerance (www.tolerance.org) is a great place to start. Turning this powerful tide isn’t about what we do on one evening. It’s about what we do to move the dial out of the red zone and begin the journey back to a more tolerant, inclusive community.
Ellen Morrison, San Luis Obispo
