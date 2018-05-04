Tribune reader turned off by ‘silly’ headlines about Cal Poly

It is with sadness that after being a longtime subscriber to the SLO Tribune I have finally reduced my service to weekends only. A recent headline facilitated this action: “Cal Poly is whitest public university in California.” Wow. That’s the headline?
Another headline asked if Cal Poly SLO was safe for minorities. Has anyone taken the time to see what the community is comprised of? Why is this a valid front-page article?
I didn’t grow up here, I grew up in San Bernardino County — is that a safer place for any person? No, it’s not.
I’m done with these silly front-page articles. I’ve kept this paper around for years so I could keep up with local news, I guess now I’ll actually watch the local news. Sorry, Tribune, you blew it with these headlines and you’ve lost my support. Keep it up with these non-news headlines on the weekend and you’ll lose me there, too.
Jennifer Breault, Oceano
Comments