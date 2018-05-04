Even abhorrent speech is protected

The April 15 Tribune editorial questioned whether there should be a ban on Cal Poly’s fraternities, because of horrible, abhorrent, insensitive, ignorant, racist behavior on the part of members of Lambda Chi. Gang signs and blackface, insensitive? Yes. Horribly ignorant? Yes. Racist? As defined by the Progressive left? Definitely. Constitutionally protected free speech? Absolutely!
It turns out that the public burning of American flags is protected freedom of expression. Placing a crucifix of Jesus Christ in a jar of urine is protected freedom of expression. Harassing mourners at the funerals of slain soldiers is protected speech.
On April 14, Joe Tarica was trumpeting The Tribune’s recent journalistic awards. One would think an award-winning newspaper would place a higher premium on our constitutionally protected freedoms of speech and expression. It is the same Constitution that enshrines freedom of the press. If we are all required to act and speak alike, and never to offend one another, there would be no free speech in need of protection.
Richard A. Oyler, Cambria
