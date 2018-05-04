Letters to the Editor

Arroyo Grande has lost a political watchdog

May 04, 2018 08:47 AM

A local political watchdog, Otis Page, left this earth with little fanfare in March.

Although Otis and I shared very few national policy positions, I always respected him for one thing. He constantly urged citizens to get involved and pay attention to the governance they were subjected to. He was a pioneer of the public pension predicament and always demanded transparency in government.

“Save Otis!” was once the rallying cry from the Arroyo Grande City Council doorstep.

I will miss his energy and desire to make things his way.

Colleen Martin, Arroyo Grande

  Comments  