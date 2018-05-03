Lynn Compton is good — but she can’t stop the wind from blowing

Since the beginning of time, the on-shore wind has blown fine particles of sand onto the Nipomo Mesa — just look at the soil for miles inland. Lynn Compton is our 4th District supervisor and although she works hard and has been a wonderful supervisor for our district, she is not God and cannot keep the wind from blowing.
One issue that desperately needs attention is our limited water resources, a matter Lynn has been addressing behind-the-scenes since taking office. Our supervisor has been in lengthy contact with Bob Monette, a professional engineer who is the CEO of Optech-Monette. He has been treating and desalinizing water on the Gulf Coast and for the federal government as far west as Mountain Home, Idaho.
Through Mr. Monette, Lynn Compton has also been in contact with a couple of other companies as well. Having built the groundwater treatment plant in the Mallard Canyon for the city of Pasadena, I have had a personal interest in this matter and it would be too bad to change horses mid-stream at this point in time.
Ralph Bush, Arroyo Grande
